17512 Columbia

Saturday – 12/23/17

In Uncategorized on December 23, 2017 at 5:02 am

Details about Thursday’s Route 30 crash – Lancaster Online

The driver that “veered left” appears to have a series of motor vehicle issuesThe Unified JUDICIAL SYSTEM of PENNSYLVANIA WEB PORTAL

Grant for LHOP and othersLancaster Online

Columbia’s Market House will close today

The Library will be closed from January 2 until May 19, 2018!

food distribution

“I planned to retire years ago … and here I am still working.” |“A preview of the U.S. without pensions” The Washington Post

“The profane origins of ‘Merry Christmas’”The Los Angeles Times

Fawning on an insecure POTUS | suck-ups suck-upThe Atlantic [NOTE: These elected public servants are supposed to be statesmen – not pawns to money and power.]

Rockefeller tree“The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Construction workers line up for pay beside the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City in 1931.”

“Pictures of Christmas Past” – The Atlantic

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: