Saturday – 12/23/17

Details about Thursday’s Route 30 crash – Lancaster Online

The driver that “veered left” appears to have a series of motor vehicle issues – The Unified JUDICIAL SYSTEM of PENNSYLVANIA WEB PORTAL

Grant for LHOP and others – Lancaster Online

Columbia’s Market House will close today

The Library will be closed from January 2 until May 19, 2018!

“I planned to retire years ago … and here I am still working.” |“A preview of the U.S. without pensions” – The Washington Post

“The profane origins of ‘Merry Christmas’” – The Los Angeles Times

Fawning on an insecure POTUS | suck-ups suck-up – The Atlantic [NOTE: These elected public servants are supposed to be statesmen – not pawns to money and power.]

“The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Construction workers line up for pay beside the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City in 1931.”

“Pictures of Christmas Past” – The Atlantic