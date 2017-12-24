Sunday – 12/24/17 – the day before Christmas

Volunteers make it happen!

Yesterday, Columbia’s volunteers made it happen in Columbia by placing wreaths honoring American veterans. – Columbia Spy

And in Lancaster … hundreds of volunteers showed up in the darkness yesterday morning bubbling with holiday spirit at the Christmas Food Box Distribution Day at Clipper Stadium. The rain didn’t dampen spirits a bit as volunteers of all ages from all parts of the county and beyond unloaded the trucks; set up the tables, packed the boxes, welcomed everyone who came for food; carried boxes, delivered boxes, loaded cars, gathered up all the trash, broke down all the cardboard and stacked in the recycle trailer, and much much more … singing holiday carols and laughing all the way. What a splendid community effort. Merry Christmas, everyone. On a sadder note – and it’s a top of page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – “Customers, vendors say goodbye to Columbia Market House” – Lancaster Online Yes, Virginia …

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

The POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “LANCASTER TWP.: Jessica L. Bradley, 24, of Columbia, was charged after following a person in a public place and parking her vehicle on the street in front of their residence after being told to leave Dec. 17 in the 300 block of Abbeyville Road, police said.”

