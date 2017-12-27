17512 Columbia

Wednesday – 12/27/17

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opportunities on December 27, 2017 at 8:29 am

This information comes from the Borough’s LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS Webpage:

“Bids – for the use of these borough properties: 137 South Front Street; 308 Locust Street,  will be accepted until January 5, 2018 at 2:00 PM, at which time all bids received by the Borough will be publicly opened and the offered consideration read aloud.”

There’s nothing posted at the Borough Website about next Tuesday’s Council Reorganization Meeting. Yet, you can see the agenda that is recommended for all Pennsylvania Boroughs by clicking here: Biennial Reorganization Meeting.

And here are the Advertising Requirements for Borough Code Provisions.

  1. Have you ever served on a PTA board, church council, or other body? Half the members don’t understand what bylaws are and the other half don’t care. Why would a bourough councel be any different? It really makes it hard to give a damn.

    Reply
    Stinky 27 December 2017 at 12pm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: