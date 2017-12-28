Thursday – 12/28/17

“Partnership pumping $10.5M into Lancaster, Columbia properties” – Central Penn Business Journal

Tuesday night’s Council Reorganization Meeting starts at 6:00 pm: Here’s the 1-2-18-preliminary-borough-council-re-organization-meeting-agenda.

Columbia’s winter shelter is “filling up quickly.” – Lancaster Online

2018 CHRISTMAS TREE DROP OFF – Christmas Trees may be dropped off at The Columbia Borough Fire Company at the corner of 10th and Manor St. or The Columbia Borough Yard Waste Center on Blue Lane on 1/13/18 from 8 am – 12 pm.

Across the country, some folks are scurrying to save on their 2018 Federal taxes by deducting property taxes in 2017. That’s a NO GO for Pennsylvania taxpayers according to a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The article says, “There’s just one problem. In Pennsylvania, unlike many other states, property taxes can’t be prepaid, under a law passed in 1945.”

Somehow, Harrisburg is not following that law passed in 1945 as “City officials Wednesday said they would accept prepayment of 2018 property taxes from property owners looking to maximize their deduction for their 2017 federal income taxes.” – FOX43-TV

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “MILLERSVILLE: Ashlee Ketner, 32, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop Dec. 12 in the 400 block of Manor Avenue, police said. She was turned over to York County authorities on an outstanding warrant, officials said.”

We could be having an Erie White Christmas! 55 plus inches.

Nice signage for this newer business! 3rd & Cherry Corner Takeout