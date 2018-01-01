It’s a brand new canvas … a brand new year!

And so here it is! A brand new year has begun.

It’s a really cold beginning, too. The Washington Post says it’s the coldest spell in decades. Take a look at these photos of Niagara Falls … frozen.

There’s a vacancy in Harrisburg as the state’s fire commissioner abruptly resigned following a harassment charge announcement.

Here are meetings of interest this week: Tomorrow evening beginning at 6:00 pm, the Preliminary Borough Council re-organization-meeting. And on Thursday evening, also beginning at 6:00 pm, it’s the School District’s Board of Director’s Committee of the Whole Meeting. That agenda’s not yet posted.

Globally, at least one writer wonders: “How western civilization could collapse.” The writer says, “Some possible precipitating factors are already in place. How the West reacts to them will determine the world’s future.”

Let’s move ahead in this new year and suppose that our civilization won’t collapse; our nation will survive the divisiveness of dunderheads in DC and the clamor of naysayers.

Let’s suppose the buoyancy, optimism, integrity, hard work, charity, inclusive and supportive nature of our citizens will thrive as we encounter the up’s and down’s of everyday life.

This much we think we know:

There are urgent needs and ample opportunities for entities within Columbia to significantly improve communication with residents, visitors, prospective investors and the universe by maintaining dynamic, updated, accurate information at Websites and social media sites.