Sunday – the last day of 2017

Both the multi-state lotteries are swelling. Win them both for a half-billion cash prize!
Republican judge says gerrymandered “congressional maps aren’t unconstitutional.” Next step: Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The recent “much publicized” Our Home of Hope property transfer is listed in the DEEDS RECORDED in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
Ring in the New Year with Father Time at the center of time—The National Watch and Clock Museum. The Museum’s New Year’s Eve at Noon event on December 31 is the only local New Year’s Eve party designed specifically for children during daylight hours!
Take a look here to experience the deafening and incredibly exciting countdown from last year!
“All of the weird things Pennsylvania drops on New Year’s Eve” – The Morning Call
Though some of the New Year’s Eve events have been canceled due to the extreme cold weather. – Penn Live
Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.
Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.
… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.
SOURCE: The Morning Call
Opinion Column: “Here’s one last look at the year’s top stories” – A “mix” between true and could be true news from this Morning Call writer.
Back in 2013, we posted this opinion, “reform” or “dumass and irresponsible actions?”
Here’s a Washington Post opinion column: “A New Year’s resolution for the media: Do not let Republicans get away with saying ‘reforms’ when they mean ‘cuts’”
Dream Big? Here is a quote from the book “1984” by George Orwell: “Football, beer, and above all, gambling, filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult.”
Orwell published that book in 1950. Do you think things have changed since them?