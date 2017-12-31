17512 Columbia

Sunday – the last day of 2017

In Uncategorized on December 31, 2017 at 5:41 am

dream bigBoth the multi-state lotteries are swelling. Win them both for a half-billion cash prize!

Republican judge says gerrymandered “congressional maps aren’t unconstitutional.” Next step: Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The recent “much publicized” Our Home of Hope property transfer is listed in the DEEDS RECORDED in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

nye at noonRing in the New Year with Father Time at the center of time—The National Watch and Clock Museum. The Museum’s New Year’s Eve at Noon event on December 31 is the only local New Year’s Eve party designed specifically for children during daylight hours!

Take a look here to experience the deafening and incredibly exciting countdown from last year!

“All of the weird things Pennsylvania drops on New Year’s Eve” The Morning Call

Though some of the New Year’s Eve events have been canceled due to the extreme cold weather. – Penn Live

 

food-safety-inspections

 

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

only in paSOURCE: The Morning Call

Opinion Column: “Here’s one last look at the year’s top stories” – A “mix” between true and could be true news from this Morning Call writer.

POLITICAL REFORM

Back in 2013, we posted this opinion, “reform” or “dumass and irresponsible actions?” 

Here’s a Washington Post opinion column: “A New Year’s resolution for the media: Do not let Republicans get away with saying ‘reforms’ when they mean ‘cuts’”

 

  1. Dream Big? Here is a quote from the book “1984” by George Orwell: “Football, beer, and above all, gambling, filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult.”

    Orwell published that book in 1950. Do you think things have changed since them?

    Reply
    Rich Burrill 31 December 2017 at 8am

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: