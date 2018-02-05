17512 Columbia

Monday | the morning after “the Best Super Bowl ever!” – 2/5/2018

The best everPhilly.com – [Read lots more articles about the game at Philly.com]

Patriots lose in epic shootout The Eagles beat the Patriots at their own game with a fourth quarter comeback to win, 41-33″The Boston Globe [Read lots more articles about the game at Boston.com, including this column: “It was not Tom vs. Time. It was Tom vs. Philadelphia.”]

Could you do the Polar Bear Plunge?The York Daily Record

Sottasante has Columbia ties | “York pizzeria owner ordered to pay $75,000 in unpaid taxes” Central Penn Business Journal

Manheim Borough Police Department uses facebook to communicate with its citizens about car break-ins.

Legal Notices of interest: Items for discussion at the next borough council meeting and the borough’s intergovernmental agreement involving crash scene investigation and police protection.

Starts Tomorrow | “National Watch and Clock Museum welcomes a special exhibit”

taborWell stated, Jim – This letter to the editor  in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster (below) is on target as the writer identifies a common characteristic many exhibit: a sense of entitlement. If a business offers a discount for designated populations, senior citizens, AAA card carriers, former Customers, veterans, residents of Main Street, whatever, that’s great. If the business does use a discount in its marketing mix, entitled populations need to appreciate that and quit bitching if every business does not.

vet lte

