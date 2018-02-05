17512 Columbia

“Dow sinks more than 1,150 points; worst single-day point drop ever”

dow down

Read this Chicago Tribune report.

Read this NPR Report

“Dow Plunges 1,175, The Biggest Point Drop In History”

Read this Bloomberg Report

Stock Plunge Unlikely to Dent Economy Unless It Gets Much Worse

a month ago

One comment

  1. What will Trump tweet next in his theater of the absurd.

    “In economic logic, it’s much better to give money to the middle class and the poor. They will spend it, and the economy hums.” ~ Richard D. Wolff, Economic Professor. He is the author of numerous books, including, “Capitalism’s Crisis Deepens.” Check him out at RDWolff.com

