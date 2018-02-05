Read this Chicago Tribune report.
“Dow sinks more than 1,150 points; worst single-day point drop ever”
“Dow Plunges 1,175, The Biggest Point Drop In History”
Stock Plunge Unlikely to Dent Economy Unless It Gets Much Worse
One comment
What will Trump tweet next in his theater of the absurd.
“In economic logic, it’s much better to give money to the middle class and the poor. They will spend it, and the economy hums.” ~ Richard D. Wolff, Economic Professor. He is the author of numerous books, including, “Capitalism’s Crisis Deepens.” Check him out at RDWolff.com