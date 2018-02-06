The National Watch and Clock Museum receives CRYSTAL TRUST Grant for capital improvements and added space to its library and Research Center

COLUMBIA, PA: The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc. (NAWCC) announced yesterday it had received a generous grant from The Crystal Trust for facility improvements and upgraded storage systems to better present and preserve the horological and historical resources of the world’s largest museum and research library dedicated to clocks, watches, time, and timekeeping (horology). NAWCC Museum Director Noel Poirier observes: “These improvements to our storage capability will ensure that the National Watch and Clock Museum, Library, & Research Center can continue to collect and preserve important archival collections in the world’s foremost horological repository.” NAWCC Executive Director Tom Wilcox adds: “We are very grateful to The Crystal Trust for its support in NAWCC’s conservation of historical, horological information and preservation of its important watch and clock collection. The NAWCC is currently commemorating the National Watch and Clock Museum’s 40th year of operation and is looking forward to celebrating its 75th anniversary of the Association during the week of July 16 at its Columbia, PA, location.

SOURCE: submitted