Tuesday’s news items [bankruptcy – a British Turkey Hill convenience store & more] – 2/6/18

Yesterday’s frigid temperatures produced spectacular glistening tree branches. We saw spectacular views in the afternoon sun – unfortunately the splendor didn’t quite come through in the mobile phone photos.

Wegman’s wants to hire 475 hardworking employees according to its website.

Crisco’s out – hydraulic fluid is in Philly – Route 50

Turkey Hill convenience stores sold – Fortune

Teaching kids about sportsmanship – The Boston Globe

Another teaching moment | Chris Long’s search for former teammate – The Boston Globe

Bon Ton files for bankruptcy protection – CNBC

Columnist argues POTUS is right | Citizens must challenge law enforcement: “Strong and effective law enforcement must not unfairly deprive American citizens of their rights.” – The Federalist

“Boycott the Republican Party |If conservatives want to save the GOP from itself, they need to vote mindlessly and mechanically against its nominees.” – The Atlantic

Do it – Draw those lines – FOX43-TV

OPINION: We regularly read letters-to-the-editor and comments following articles as well as some social media sites, because we treasure freedom of speech and expression and transparency. Sometimes, though we are incredulous that some people want to shunt away all but the happy news. For instance, a letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s opinion pages wants only ha[ppy news: “We need less news that results in division and more stories grounded in moral imagination that foster hope and bring healing to our nation and world.”

“Pack a lunch and join the National Watch and Clock Museum for its Lunch ‘Time’ presentation, ‘Reverse Painting on Glass’ on Wednesday, February 14.” – National Watch & Clock Museum facebook page



“On February 6, 2018, Governor Tom Wolf will announce the — a go-to resource for planning, registering, operating, and growing a business in PA. Pennsylvania Business One-Stop Shop — a go-to resource for planning, registering, operating, and growing a business in PA. The PA Business One-Stop Shop team — and its website business.pa.gov — will serve as the first point of contact connecting and guiding businesses through all stages of development — from planning and startup to operating and expanding. Entrepreneurs and small businesses form the foundation of our business community, and by extension, our economy. We want to ensure that they have the tools and resources they need to work smart and live happy.”