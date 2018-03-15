17512 Columbia

“Freedom from the press!”

despotic

It is what despots, tyrants and those who believe it’s their right to keep secrets from the public … with the public’s money … do.

POTUS and others have “initiated a gladiatorial contest pitting the principle of freedom of the press against a principle of his own invention: freedom from the press.

If, or when, the free press disappears, how will citizens know about things like this.

Or this?

Or this?

Or that “Our Home of Hope” received the most votes at last night’s 100 Men Who Care Lancaster event that earned Our Home of Hope a check for $100 from each of the more than 100 members of 100 Men Who Care.

Or that March is going to go out like a Lamb?

 

