“Girls’ clothing in school is more regulated than guns in America” – BuzzFeed News

“‘It wasn’t a few thousand, or even tens of thousands — yesterday, nearly 1 million students took part in the #Enough National School Walkout, calling for increased gun control.

“All in all, more than 2,800 walkouts were scheduled to protest Congress’s inaction in response to gun violence in schools.

“Not all schools sanctioned the walkouts — some districts threatened disciplinary action, including suspensions (including this tyrannical action in a Berks County school), against students who participated. But many of those students walked out anyway.

“In one school that wouldn’t let students walk out, they took a knee in the hallway.