Saturday’s news & views [part 1] – 3/17/2018

Congratulations! “Nehem Felices won the 60th annual LNP Spelling Bee on Friday night – by correctly spelling the word ‘kiloton’ … ” – from a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Wonder whether “correct spelling” ought to be a test of American citizenship? If it was, there’d be a bunch of facebook deportees!

How long would you wait?

for your wife, husband, girlfriend, boyfriend

when you’ve got jury duty (oh, wait, there’s almost non-stop waiting there!)

(oh, wait, there’s almost non-stop waiting there!) to see your doctor

for a professor to come to class

in line at the grocery store

for the postman

in the drive in line to get a sandwich or cup of coffee

in line to buy concert tickets, football tickets or any event

Odds are your tolerance and willingness to wait are predicated on your perception of worth or value on what you’re waiting for.

Would you wait an hour or more for some unknown person to come to an appointed meeting to try to convince you to buy pie-in-the-sky with nothing tangible and only haphazardly, unprepared words to share with you?

Highly unlikely, huh! Yeah, we thought so.

“False stories crop up on voter fraud after Pa. special election” – WITF

What happens when you call the state? It goes to voicemail: “State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell” – Lancaster Online

Who says criminals, abusers, scam artists and just plain bad folks can’t find jobs? There’s always a spot in Pennsylvania’s legislature.

There’s always hope. The publisher of the publications listed above is Steinman Communications – Steinman Communications is the publisher of LNP – Always Lancaster. “LNP will host the next in its series of community drop-ins from 6-8 p.m. March 20 in the library in Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia.

Ephrata’s population … 13,833

Elizabethtown’s population … 11,629

Columbia’s population … 10,359

Lititz’s population … 9,210

Mount Joy’s population … 8,104

Compare the demographics of the largest (and fastest-growing) boroughs in the county, click here.

Could this be the big ’un? | Weather forecaster chatter warns us about another Nor’easter coming sometime around Tuesday. No big deal, the Farmer’s Almanac predicted that over a year ago. “The Farmers’ Almanac also is ‘red-flagging’ the 2018 dates of … March 20-23 along the Atlantic Seaboard for some heavy precipitation.”

Long-time Lancaster Countians remember: Over the years March has produced some humdingers.

OPINION – “Trump has just put the country’s economic fate in the hands of the man who has arguably been more publicly and consistently wrong about the economy than any person alive.” – from this Dana Milbank column