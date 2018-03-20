Better to over-communicate than under-communicate … or not communicate at all. A new Website about Columbia and Lancaster’s communication about the snow!

This is the content of an email that the City of Lancaster sent to its residents and shareholders this afternoon. Frankly, the situation report provides comprehensive and timely information that may be on people’s minds.

Nice going, City of Lancaster.

And another communication form promises to provide information about Columbia.

Remember ColumbiaPAOnline?

It appears OnlineCommunityNews.com has acquired that Website begun by Jesse Sweigart. Here’s what’s stated there:

Dear Friends, First of all I want to thank Jesse for selling us the domain. I want to set the record straight. I have no favorites. I call things as I see them. There are a lot of issues to tackle in this town a alot of people trying to help. My purpose is to bring everything together for a great site, and at the same time blog about whats going on in this place. I see lots of good things, but I also see a complete shit show at times too. Here you will see both so get ready for the roller coaster. Some days you will love me and some days you will hate me. Here’s some background information. The defunct columbiapaonline.com website will not be renewed once it expires. We will throw it back into the domain market. The onlinecommunitynews,com website will replace it, and in the coming weeks the columbiapaonline Facebook page will be transitioned to our format as well, and reflect OnlineCommunityNews. Please do not bother the former owner as he has signed a non-disclosure agreement and can not talk about it as part of our business plan. I look forward to hearing from you all soon. The Webmaster

So, it looks like Columbians connected digitally will have choices for in and about Columbia.

Columbia Spy and Columbia news, views & reviews have been consistent and active digital news resources for over five years.

And one of these days, maybe, the borough will have a friendly, easy-to-use, transparent Website; current, communicative social media pages and more frequent community newsletters.