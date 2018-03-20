17512 Columbia

Cancellations, postponements & delays

snowtices

Coffee with LNP – Event postponed | Mar 20, 2018
Because of the snow, the Columbia edition of Coffee With LNP planned for today has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m. April 2. The community drop-in will be held in the library at Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia. – Lancaster Online

“Public Works & Property Meeting Rescheduled | Due to the weather, The Public Works & Property Committee Meeting scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 6:00 pm. – Columbiapa.net

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s