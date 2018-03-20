17512 Columbia

Let it snow! On the first day of Spring.

snow globe

So … here it comes | Winter Storm Warning

Today
Occasional snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after 2pm. High near 33. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight
Occasional snow before 8pm, then occasional snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 8pm and 2am, then occasional snow after 2am. Low around 30. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday
Periods of snow. High near 34. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
The early dismissals and closings are starting to appear:

