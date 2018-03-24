17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [firefighter fund; egg hunts, Vietnam remembrance & more] – 3/24/2018

Here’s an important GoFundMe page!

York Fire Fighters Support Fund

easter-egg-hunts

Helicopter Egg Drops

On Saturday, Lititz Grace Church will be hosting their annual helicopter egg drop at 9am, 11am and 1pm. New Holland Church of the Nazrene will also feature a helicopter egg drop at 11:15am. You could also check out this list of the Top 30 Easter Egg Hunts in Lancaster County. SOURCE: FrugalLancaster.com

Absent from the “Top 30 Easter Egg Hunts in Lancaster County” is this really big local one.columbia egghunt

“Bulls Head Public House, Lititz, named country’s best beer bar” Lancaster Online

What America learned (or didn’t learn) in the Iraq War.The Masthead

rhino

We’ve killed them all! | This week’s death of the last surviving male northern white rhinos was foreshadowed in a 2011 Smithsonian. Now only two female white rhinos remain.

Warrant: theft | Columbia Police Department facebook page

On March 29, America will observe National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

VIETNAM PINNING

Smucker responds | Though many want to know why he does not hold town halls.

