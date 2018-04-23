April Fourth Friday Planned In the Riverlands | Fourth Friday, April 27

Shake off your winter blues and join numerous establishments in Wrightsville, Marietta and Columbia to celebrate Fourth Friday. Fourth Friday will take place on Friday, April 27 from 5:00PM-8:00PM.

Wrightsville Happenings:

“Fourth Friday Fun on Front”- Held at Half Nuts Popcorn, LLC

Live entertainment from Keil Holland (Singer/Guitarist)

2 Food Trucks (Taco Bus and Aloha Snow)

Wrightsville Elementary students will be there earlier in the day for “Poem in Your Pocket Day”, a balloon artist will also be available

John Wright Restaurant is featuring their $5 Bar Menu which includes: Blue Catfish Nuggets,GnawJaw Bacon Skewers, Pork Spring Rolls, Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Lamb Meatballs, and Bruschetta

Marietta Happenings:

Come see the blooming Kwanzaa cherry trees, which are planted along Front Street. The trees begin blooming around mid-April. Some Marietta restaurants will be featuring cherry enhanced dinners, drinks and desserts. To see who is participating, please visit https://www.mariettapabusiness.com.

Columbia Happenings:

Smokers Marina will be featuring hemp jewelry, soaps & lotions, Nepalese backpacks and more!

Bootleg Antiques will be offering a 10% store-wide discount. The Bootleggers will also be playing old country, blue grass and gospel music.

Geltz Gotz Goodeeze will be giving away one raffle ticket per purchase to be entered into their giveaway. Also, they will be having Margaritas and tortilla chips & salsa. Come on by to get a head start on Cinco de Mayo!

Union Station Grill will have their outdoor seating open!

The Spot 438 will be offering $1 off a meal if you mention this article!

