Monday’s news items [lawbreakers; takeback day, “think tanks” & more] – 4/23/2018

SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING THURSDAY APRIL 26 2018 AT 7:00 P.M.: This legal notice is posted at Lancaster Online.

Not exactly “positively positive” news | And “not her first rodeo!”Columbia Police Department Crimewatch

Columbia Spy‘s photo coverage shows a bunch of old TVs and maybe a computer screen. Guess what, chucking these items is against the law!

FIND THESE LAWBREAKERS AND CITE THEM | “Did you know that Pennsylvania passed a law, called the Covered Devices Recycling Act (CDRA), which prohibits residents from disposing of covered devices as trash? Effective January 24, 2013 residents and businesses may no longer place these items at the curb or throw them away as trash. These devices must be recycled. Additionally, trash haulers are prohibited from collecting these items as municipal waste.”

Hinkle’s Restaurant was dishing up soup yesterday!empty bowls

Seldom does The Heritage Foundation say this: “Increasing taxes is not the solution. Washington already takes too much of the money that Americans work hard to earn. Congress must rethink how it is spending the people’s money.” But in this “Heritage Foundation” shill column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, the writers are taking the spend-thrift buffoons in Wonderland to task about their incessant, increasing spending.

national takeback dayThis take back location is the Giant Food Store at 1278 N Market St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

Saturday is National Take Back Initiative Day. It’s an opportunity for people to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

“The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

This ought to be something! Think tanks: who pays them and what do they do? | “Heritage Kicks Off Largest Gathering of Think Tanks in North America”The Heritage Foundation

Back in 2016, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this about “think tanks.”

think tankIt’s one of those bothersome phrases and words used by traditional media. Along with “pundit” – we’re confused about what a “think tank” really is.

  • Wikipedia‘s definition: “A think tank or policy institute, research institute, etc. is an organization that performs research and advocacy concerning topics such as social policy, political strategy, economics, military, technology, and culture. Most policy institutes are non-profit organizations, which some countries such as the United States and Canada provide with tax exempt status. Other think tanks are funded by governments, advocacy groups, or businesses, or derive revenue from consulting or research work related to their projects.
  • Another word for a place that provides prostitution services is a brothel.
  • Pundits, according to googlesearch, are “experts in a particular subject or field who is frequently called on to give opinions about it to the public.” In a brothel, prostitutes are pundits.
  • Mostly non-tax payers: “According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics (NCCS), more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations are registered in the U.S. This number includes public charities, private foundations, and other types of nonprofit organizations, including chambers of commerce, fraternal organizations and civic leagues.” – Grantspace.org

For comparative research, read Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler.MEIN TRUMPF

“The census will officially count same-sex couples for the first time ever – but that’s not enough”The Conversation

 

