17512 Columbia

Once upon a time, in Columbia

There was a time … remember when Stephanie Harley had the really cool hand-made chocolate stand at The Columbia Historic Market House? She left the Market House in 2017.

Well she’ll be downtown Lancaster: “Along North Queen Street, food-tasting ‘stroll’ on third Fridays raises money for nonprofits” Lancaster Online

Stephanie Harley, of Intermezzo by Stephanie, an Ephrata-based business that makes hand-crafted chocolates: We’re having our whiskey drops … made with Jameson. And we’ll have all the flavors of our Mishegoss, which is our version of chocolate bark. We did (this event) last year, as well. It gives us exposure to the Lancaster city crowd. … Also, we carry our products in Building Character. I’ll tell you what: We always have such a blast. It’s a great group of people. Age-wise, it’s very diverse. There are locals and a lot of people from out of town. We have good conversation. It’s just incredible how Lancaster city really does support its stores and its community like no other area we’ve seen.”

Then … 

ghouls-too-coolJust too cool – from Intermezzo by Stephanie at the Columbia Market House

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s