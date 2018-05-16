Once upon a time, in Columbia

There was a time … remember when Stephanie Harley had the really cool hand-made chocolate stand at The Columbia Historic Market House? She left the Market House in 2017.

Well she’ll be downtown Lancaster: “Along North Queen Street, food-tasting ‘stroll’ on third Fridays raises money for nonprofits” – Lancaster Online

“Stephanie Harley, of Intermezzo by Stephanie, an Ephrata-based business that makes hand-crafted chocolates: We’re having our whiskey drops … made with Jameson. And we’ll have all the flavors of our Mishegoss, which is our version of chocolate bark. We did (this event) last year, as well. It gives us exposure to the Lancaster city crowd. … Also, we carry our products in Building Character. I’ll tell you what: We always have such a blast. It’s a great group of people. Age-wise, it’s very diverse. There are locals and a lot of people from out of town. We have good conversation. It’s just incredible how Lancaster city really does support its stores and its community like no other area we’ve seen.”

Then …

Just too cool – from Intermezzo by Stephanie at the Columbia Market House