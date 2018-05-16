Wednesday’s news items – 5/16/2018

So, it’s a right-leaning storm as those with RWNJ ideologies get their party’s votes: Barletta, Wagner, Smucker, et al.

These are the faces you’ll be seeing.

Gas prices are poised to pass the $3.00 mark! Hang on, stormy weather ahead.

Yeah, we’re making progress. NOT! | “Black sorority members angry after being questioned by trooper during highway cleanup” – Penn Live

Yeah, we’re making some progress! | “Women Score Major Victories in House Primary Races in Pennsylvania” – The New York Times



Refilling the swamp | With no experience, “Trump’s pick to run Labor’s pension agency: Mitch McConnell’s brother-in-law” – The Washington Post

From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster POLICE LOG: “COLUMBIA: Andy Peralta-Cruz, 18, of Lancaster, was charged after allegedly fleeing from police after an attempted traffic stop at 10:03 p.m. May 14 at 6th and Maple streets. Police said the pursuit went “through numerous streets in Columbia and West Hempfield Township before he was stopped at Route 462 and Prospect Road. Peralta-Cruz was charged with DUI, fleeing or eluding, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and more than a dozen moving violations.”

Be sure to check out the Borough’s ON LINE AUCTION: Notice is hereby given that the Borough of Columbia, 308 Locust St, Columbia, PA, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, will be holding an on-line auction of surplus items.

At Monday’s borough council meeting, the assistant borough manager stated she’s entertaining several parties who are interested in the Columbia Historic Market House for undisclosed purposing.

“This years bike auction will take place on Saturday June 9th at 9AM.” – Columbia Borough Police Department facebook page

“MARK YOUR CALENDARS! | We will kick off the Summer 2018 season with ‘Little Big League’ on Friday, May 18 at Locust Street Park. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy this FREE family event (free popcorn, too!). The show will begin immediately following a fabulous 6:30 Lion’s Club ‘Music in the Park’ event featuring ‘Pocketful of Soul.’ Please note: In case of rain, the event will move indoors to the Park School Gym.Event sponsored by Borough of Columbia.” – Movies Under the Stars facebook page