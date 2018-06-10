Sunday’s news items, part 2 – 6/10/2018

The editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is a plea for the elected public servants in Wonderland to get their heads out of their orifices. It specifically addresses the “wing-nut” tariff issue that will impose tariffs on newsprint — a key component in the lifeline of newspaper publishers in a free democracy.

“‘Were it left to me to decide if we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter,’ Thomas Jefferson famously wrote. “The Trump administration now appears to be OK with the prospect of putting some newspapers out of business. We should wonder why. And for the sake of the long-term health of our communities, we shouldn’t allow it.”

The editorial also ponders:

“ Without local newspapers, elected officials would be free to spend your tax money behind closed doors, use their positions for self-enrichment and run roughshod over your interests and those of your fellow citizens without worry of exposure. “The voice of citizens is amplified by local newspapers; your concerns are our concerns. We’re not being lofty when we say we are serious about our Fourth Estate role as watchdogs. Whether the issue is a school board’s machinations in the dark, or a state lawmaker’s alleged history of sexual harassment and assault, newspaper journalists are committed to bringing to light the actions of those charged with doing the public’s business.”

Also in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s letters-to-the-editor page, a Columbia resident and business owner takes LNP – Always Lancaster to task by writing, “I was disappointed that Columbia’s art community did not receive any recognition,” and “I and other artists and art gallery owners in Columbia hope that LNP gives us due recognition with a future article about Columbia’s art community.”

Other “letter writers” opine:

“ I am sick and tired of the draft-dodging game show host who is in the White House running his big mouth about people’s disrespect of the flag and country. How many more of the people who are running this country are also draft dodgers like him?”

“ Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s loyalty to President Donald Trump is truly fascinating. Smucker has been perceived as a decent and spiritual person. It’s therefore puzzling as to why he now subscribes to the “see no evil, hear no evil” philosophy in his continued support for an individual who has the moral character of a garden slug, who considers our government to be his personal fiefdom and who spends a good portion of his days spewing hundreds and hundreds of tweets proclaiming his innocence as a collusionist and obstructionist.”

“Police officers rarely use force to apprehend and detain criminal suspects and, when they do, the majority of suspects are not injured.” – Journalist’s Resource