Today’s news [national & international] part 3 – 6/10/2018

“In Newark, anyone with internet access is allowed to watch” | “Surveillance cameras monitored by the police have become a ubiquitous presence in many cities.” – The New York Times

It’s everywhere he is | Trump brings chaos to G7 – The Los Angeles Times

POTUS is in Singapore – The Straits Times

When the maverick is the voice of reason | “McCain to allies: ‘Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t’” – The Boston Globe

It is national Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month| National Library of Congress

“What we really mean when we talk about acceptance of gay people” – The Los Angeles Times

States & parties to stay away from | “Indiana Republicans reaffirm Pence-era opposition to same-sex marriage” – The Guardian

Time to go, Mitch! Bring on term limits | “longest-serving Republican leader in Senate history, with a tenure of 11 years, five months and 10 days.” – The Washington Post

dejá vu all over again – “mortgage debt, credit card debt, student loan debt, and car loan debt are all, once again, at record levels and growing briskly. “ | “The economy will tank again. It’s only a matter of time | Analysis” – Penn Live

Unlike some places we know, you have to stay on topic | “High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When She Talks About Campus Sexual Assault” – NPR