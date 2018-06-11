Monday’s news items – 6/11/2018

It’s about time! – “You’re going to learn a lot about this crisis that you never knew before.” – The York Daily Record

Could change? | “Grand jury report on Catholic dioceses could change law for child sex abuse victims” – Penn Live

Should have fired him first | “Pope Francis Accepts Resignation Of Bishop Juan Barros Over Chilean Abuse Scandal” – NPR

One step forward | “Lawmakers look to move Election Day” – WITF

A reminder notice about tonight’s borough council meeting at a local facebook page.

Monday’s Council Meeting Preliminary Agenda is posted at the Borough Website – See the agenda as a .pdf in one click – CLICK HERE.

FREE Columbia Borough School District 2018 Summer Music Camps

“North Korean bodyguards run alongside Kim Jong-un’s limousine as Kim leaves the southern part of Panmunjeom after finishing a morning session of the inter-Korean summit on April 27 and heading to the northern part of the border village for lunch. Yonhap”

What are the chances? | That POTUS will like this idea so much, that … – The Korea Times

What’s the “oldest online news service in North Korea” saying? – The North Korea Times

And even dictators have a facebook page | The official facebook page of Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s official state newspaper.

Walk-ins Welcome at Blight Summit Tomorrow, June 12th, Marriott Lancaster Penn Square – Heritage Room. 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 Register here.

Here’s the agenda.