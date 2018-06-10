Sunday’s news items, part I – 6/10/2018

A Columbia news, views & reviews item from last Sunday; the author is on the agenda at tomorrow night’s council meeting. Wonder how many citizens will be coming to Monday’s Council meeting?



This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. Maybe want to skip the sushi at Hokkaido Sushi & Hibachi in E-town until the place cleans up its act.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Received this in an email.

“Arlo (the police dog) is mild-mannered, social and loves to play. But he can ‘turn on the switch’ when it’s time to go to work.” – Arlo joins Northwest Regional police after months-long fundraising effort” – Lancaster Online

Makes sense to listen to citizens | West Hempfield Township is considering its ban on dogs in its parks. In an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “West Hempfield Township supervisors seem open to making a change. ‘More and more people are looking for a place to exercise their dogs,’ chairman Dave Dumeyer said last week.”

What? | What happens when a municipal department acts on its own? An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster shows an example of a an independent action by a department without governing body approval. In the article an apparent renegade decision has rankled many. The “county’s facilities department will be seeking the commissioners’ approval this month to install the handles permanently.” Another case of “horse before cart.”

an ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster