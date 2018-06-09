Saturday’s news items [business closing; council meeting agenda; events] – 609/2018

The seeds of real news and fake news are in rumors. And lots of those rumors are part and parcel of social media sites. The rumors of Colonial Metals’ closing have been sprinkled in local facebook posts for about a week now.
In those posts, there’s inevitably a spark of truth. Columbia Spy‘s article of yesterday: “Colonial Metals closing – What we know so far” has more.
“The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988 (the “WARN Act”) is a US labor law which protects employees, their families, and communities by requiring most employers with 100 or more employees to provide 60 calendar-day advance notification of plant closings and mass layoffs of employees, as defined in the Act. Employees entitled to notice under the WARN Act include managers and supervisors, hourly wage, and salaried workers. The WARN Act requires that notice also be given to employees’ representatives (i.e., a labor union), the local chief elected official (i.e. the mayor), and the state dislocated worker unit.” – Wikipedia
US Department of Labor’s PLANT CLOSING AND LAYOFFS “protects workers, their families and communities by requiring most employers with 100 or more employees to provide notification 60 calendar days in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs.”
Monday’s Council Meeting Preliminary Agenda is posted at the Borough Website – See the agenda as a .pdf in one click – CLICK HERE.
“Columbia police investigate damage to same vehicle 2 nights in a row” – Lancaster Online
At the Columbia Borough Website
Before giving Cameron Investments 600K the council should ask to see BINDING lease agreements with the proposed brewery and the proposed restaurant at 401. It’s easy to make these great announcements but let’s see results. With the addition of the hotel project, this group will have leases with four major restaurants in downtown Columbia (Hinkels, 401, brewery, and the hotel). No way these can all survive and it strikes me as a bit uncaring and, indeed, unethical to do so.
The 600K is only the beginning it appears; can council tell us how much the tax abatement they are also asking for amounts to. Does the council really think that once they are held hostage to this project that the demands will end. This is only the beginning I suspect.
Onwards to Colonial. No one will miss the noise, in fact they made so much of it, I thought that’s what they sold. Columbia certainly needs the jobs and taxes but any attempt to reopen it should address the noise issue.
Making friends at a furious pace this morning I’m sure.
Here’s an Oscar Wilde quote: “The truth is rarely pure and never simple.”
And we like this old proverb: “Flattery makes friends; truth enemies.”