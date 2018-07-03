Tuesday’s news items [HOT; former Columbia business owner; legal child care; continuum of force & more] – 7/3/2018

“… EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING … * MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX…105 to 110 degrees. Highest values in

urban areas. * TIMING…The maximum heat index will occur in the mid to late

afternoon. – National Weather Service

This is a post at a local facebook page: “Interesting article about Amazon camper force. I posted it here since it features a past owner (1999) of the local McDonald’s here in Columbia. Amazing how things turn out.” | The Wired article, “Meet the CamperForce, Amazon’s Nomadic Retiree Army,” is about older Americans who live travel the country living in RVs. Indeed, the story of one of the former owners of the McDonald’s east of Columbia, Chuck Stoudt, is one of the featured persons in the article.

We have fond recollections of hanging out with Chuck and Marsha Stoudt in the 80s. Great time watching the Bengals-49ers game at Chuck and Marsha’s Super Bowl party. Life moves separated us, as so often happens. The article tells us that Marsha died of cancer and of Chuck’s life since then. It’s a good read.

“Millennial Buyers Face Tough Housing Market” – Stateline

It’s the fourth-most visited site in the United States | “Reddit’s CEO: ‘We are not the thought police … but we do care about how you behave’” – Marketplace

Use of Force editorial | LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial today questions Lancaster City’s Police Department’s continuum of force policies and procedures: “The bureau also should disclose how officers are trained to use force — and what alternatives to force they are supposed to consider. Does the training cover interactions with people who have, say, intellectual or developmental disabilities or mental health issues? Or language barriers of any kind?”

SOURCE: “Training, Community Relations Help Township Police Ensure PROPER USE OF FORCE”, PA Township News

“Most law enforcement agencies have policies that guide their use of force. These policies describe a escalating series of actions an officer may take to resolve a situation. This continuum generally has many levels, and officers are instructed to respond with a level of force appropriate to the situation at hand, acknowledging that the officer may move from one part of the continuum to another in a matter of seconds.” National Institute of Justice – SOURCE: Columbia news, views & reviews, June 30, 2013



and in June 2011, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this:

“Zero tolerance” … The mayor commented about the incident that happened at the Memorial Day celebration … the published photograph in daily newspapers showing an officer pointing his weapon at a law-breaker. The mayor stated during the meeting that he has instructed the police (and fire police) to adopt a “zero tolerance” stance when someone disobeys a blocked intersection or cordoned area from now on. Officers will ‘get a license number.’ While he did not elaborate further on the level of the continuum of force response for a violation, he did re-state the ‘zero-tolerance’ posture that Columbia’s law enforcement officers have been directed to observe.”

Huh? C’mon Samsung | Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones “spontaneously texting users’ photos to random contacts without their permission” – The Verge

