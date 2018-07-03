17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [Columbia in the newspaper & more] – 7/3/2018

Truck drivers wanted, needed | “America’s severe trucker shortage could undermine the prosperous economy”The Washington Post

Government denial | “‘Nothing to worry about. The water is fine’: how Flint poisoned its people”The Guardian

senior prom.jpg

“Third Grader Learns Bullying Others Makes Him Feel Worse Inside”ACES Connection

hickernell columnThe above article and column are from today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

cap gazette

Of course; they’re enemies of the state” | “Capital Gazette: Trump won’t lower flags to honor shooting victims”The Washington Post

“It’s the working stiffs.” | That’s who pays for corporate welfare.The Guardian

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s