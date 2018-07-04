Wednesday’s news items [Independence Day & more] – 7/4/2018

Another “hit & run” | ACCIDENT W/NO INJURY – 200 BLOCK OF CEDAR STREET – Columbia Borough Police Department CrimeWatch page

Higher & higher | “Pennsylvania Turnpike to raise tolls 6 percent again in January” – The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“You could start at your local Rotary Club.” | “America today has a recession of civic activity … ” says columnist Salena Zito in this piece: “America’s Dearth of Civil Society.” – The Washington Examiner

“The legal separation of the Thirteen Colonies from Great Britain actually happened on July 2, but the Declaration of Independence, a statement explaining this decision, which had been prepared by a Committee of Five, with Thomas Jefferson at the helm, wasn’t signed then. “Congress debated and revised the wording of the Declaration, finally approving it two days later on July 4. It was signed by 56 representatives from the thirteen states – known before as the Thirteen Colonies.” – SOURCE: The Mirror

“It might be news to you that the term fourth estate has been around for centuries. In Europe, going back to medieval times, the people who participated in the political life of a country were generally divided into three classes or estates. In England they were the three groups with representation in Parliament, namely, the nobility, the clergy, and the common people. Some other group, like the mob or the public press, that had an unofficial but often great influence on public affairs, was called the fourth estate. In the 19th century, fourth estate came to refer exclusively to the press, and now it’s applied to all branches of the news media.” – Merriam-Webster.com

“not-so-nice” priest | “Get the hell out of my church” – The Washington Post

“Americans are highly concerned about the effects of ‘fake news’ on our democracy, but their definitions of ‘fake news’ vary.” – Knight Foundation

“Teens with positive views of the future less likely to perpetrate violence” – Journalist’s Resource

Looks so good! Happened onto this while at The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Website and it just looks (and sounds) so darn delicious scrumptupous. | “Bake an upside-down cake with fresh cherries for America’s birthday”