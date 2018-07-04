Independence | we were so much older then

“On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation. This most American of holidays will be marked with typical festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues across the country. As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reflect on how our Founding Fathers enshrined the importance of statistics in our Constitution as a vital tool for measuring our people, places and economy.” – US Census Bureau

John Hancock was the first signer, and a merchant by trade.

Benjamin Franklin, who represented Pennsylvania, was the oldest of the signers at age 70.

of the signers at age 70. Currently, there are eight senators who are in their 80s, 17 are in their 70s , 38 are in their 60s, 23 are in their 50s, 13 are in their 40s, and 1 is in his 30s.

, 38 are in their 60s, 23 are in their 50s, 13 are in their 40s, and 1 is in his 30s. The average age of Members of the House at the beginning of the 115th Congress was 57.8 years; of Senators, 61.8 years, among the oldest in U.S. history.

“As it turns out, many Founding Fathers were younger than 40 years old in 1776, with several qualifying as Founding Teenagers or Twentysomethings. And though the average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence was 44, more than a dozen of them were 35 or younger.” – Slate

Maybe because of the fervor of the times then, the founders were so much wiser and older then. Maybe because of the comfort of the times in the Congress now, the members are so less wiser and so less younger now.

Listen to the Byrds and reflect.