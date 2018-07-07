Saturday’s news items [We’re #1 in taxes!; police log & more] – 7/7/18

The page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster shows Columbia school district taxes now have surpassed Lancaster’s and Octorara’s making the district the one with the highest school taxation in Lancaster County.

In today’s POLICE LOG | “WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kearia O. Moore, 28, of Columbia, on June 8 was charged after placing $143.05 in unauthorized charges on someone else’s credit card between Dec. 20 and 30, 2017, police said.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

A woman and her husband are talking in Red Lion. | Funny arrest in Red Lion. – The York Daily Record

“Hey, there’s a naked guy out back,” she said. He said, “Yeah, whatever.”

Trump baby peaceful protest | “Giant ‘Trump Baby’ could fly over London for president’s visit” – BBC

$10, one-way promotional fares through July 14. | Express bus service takes patrons from York to New York in 4 hours” – Central Penn Business Journal

“Pa.’s American Legion celebration in Harrisburg to mark 100th anniversary” – Penn Live

“Police find reports of shooting in Ephrata false, investigation found it was accidental” – ABC27News

Exodus continues | “Another abc27 journalist, Miranda Ruiz, will be leaving the station” – Penn Live