17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [We’re #1 in taxes!; police log & more] – 7/7/18

highestThe page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster shows Columbia school district taxes now have surpassed Lancaster’s and Octorara’s making the district the one with the highest school taxation in Lancaster County.

In today’s POLICE LOG | “WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kearia O. Moore, 28, of Columbia, on June 8 was charged after placing $143.05 in unauthorized charges on someone else’s credit card between Dec. 20 and 30, 2017, police said.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

A woman and her husband are talking in Red Lion. | Funny arrest in Red Lion.The York Daily Record

“Hey, there’s a naked guy out back,” she said.

He said, “Yeah, whatever.”

trump-babyTrump baby peaceful protest“Giant ‘Trump Baby’ could fly over London for president’s visit”BBC

BBBB - St. Peter 8 1-2 x 11

$10, one-way promotional fares through July 14. | Express bus service takes patrons from York to New York in 4 hours” Central Penn Business Journal

legion_sign

“Pa.’s American Legion celebration in Harrisburg to mark 100th anniversary”Penn Live

“Police find reports of shooting in Ephrata false, investigation found it was accidental” ABC27News

Exodus continues | “Another abc27 journalist, Miranda Ruiz, will be leaving the station”Penn Live

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s