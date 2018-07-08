17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items [property transfers; another town; food inspections, letters & gansterism] – 7/8/2018

PROPERTY TRANSFERS in the borough

One is a town a lot like Columbia | “10 Great Places to Live on Less Than $40K”AARP

Comparing the towns | By the numbers

… but Munhall videorecords its Council Meetings

Bringing people to small towns

food-safety-inspections

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in ColumbiaColumbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

No surprise here | the art of the deal includes “gangsterism”BBC

lteThis letter to the editor from a Columbian appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

lte 2And this letter to the editor is about Columbia and is written by a former owner of the building at 401 Locust Street.

 

