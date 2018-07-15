Sunday’s news items [own worst enemy, community theater, drink coffee: live : live longer] part 2 – 7/15/2018

Opinion Column | “Our own worst enemy” [Chip Minemyer is the editor of Johnstown’s Tribune-Democrat; his column has been picked by other newspapers in other towns. In this case, the Cumberland (MD) Times-News. His opinion column is frank, direct as he says, “Too often, we … are our own worst enemies, basking in our misery and casting blame everywhere but where it belongs – on ourselves.”

And “We lash out at ‘others’ instead of dealing with our own failures – eager to target someone of another gender, faith or race.”

And, “For all the good that is happening in Johnstown and beyond, if we don’t change our attitudes – if we choose not to get better – we’ll be sitting here in our own filth decades from now and the world will have moved farther on.”

Truth hits home. [Disclaimer: We worked with The Tribune-Democrat in the 1990s.]

Marietta’s Susquehanna Stage Co. is highlighted in the featured article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s Entertainment section. Its production, The Music Man, begins on July 21.

In Johnstown | “Coffee With a Cop perks up community engagement” – The Tribune-Democrat

Happens all the time | “I don’t see any legitimate way that the council could vote to accept this without knowing who’s paying for it.” – The Chicago Tribune

LIBRARY UPDATE | MILLION DOLLAR MORTGAGE – “Due to the diligence of the current and previous library boards and prudent management of the library’s funds, the library was in a position to start the expansion and renovation project with a $1.1 million commitment. However, the library project will cost approximately $2.5 million. So reaching the total goal is extremely important. It also allows the library to recover part of the initial investment to replenish funds that will be needed to operate a much larger facility. This investment in our community includes new construction, renovation, furniture, shelving, technology updates, meeting rooms, an expanded children’s area, and an elevator. Donating to the library’s capital campaign is also a significant philanthropic opportunity.”

The American Legion has a Website to recognize its coming 100th anniversary. “The American Legion Centennial Celebration is not only about honoring the past 100 years of our history, but also preparing to continue our legacy of service. Events and activities at posts all around the world will showcase The American Legion ‘Still Serving America.'”

This Veteran’s Service organization’s mission is to be “committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans.”

