Monday’s news items [scenes seen; letters, events] – 7/16/2018

“scenes seen” yesterday on another part of the Northwest Trail

The Riverfront Park just north of Marietta off Rt. 441 is a “people’s park.” Yes, it’s got a boat ramp. Boaters, though, drop their boats and park in a lot away from The River. The parking by the pavilion is for enjoying the park’s amenities. And it’s a “tobacco-free zone.”

Walking north on the Northwest River Trail, we encountered many more bikers and cyclists than walker and joggers.

The Trail’s scenery on this stretch is quite impressive.

At the White Cliffs of Conoy, a bride and part of her party and others were seeking and enjoying the morning. Along the trail some of the “corn as high as an elephant’s eye.”

Most of the bicycle riders — bike riders and cyclists (the ones wearing cycle gear) — were courteous. Though a distinct minority announced when passing walkers and joggers.

