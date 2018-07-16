17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [scenes seen; letters, events] – 7/16/2018

Read the comments | Following this Lancaster Online article about POTUS abroad.

Apartments living … a trend? | “Demand for urban living drives surge in construction of downtown Harrisburg apartments”Penn Live

Checkmate | Just Sitting Down With Trump, Putin Comes Out Ahead” The New York Times

Fee-Fi-Foe | “Trump calls the European Union a ‘foe'”The Los Angeles Times

“scenes seen” yesterday on another part of the Northwest Trail

combThe Riverfront Park just north of Marietta off Rt. 441 is a “people’s park.” Yes, it’s got a boat ramp. Boaters, though, drop their boats and park in a lot away from The River. The parking by the pavilion is for enjoying the park’s amenities. And it’s a “tobacco-free zone.”

comb2Walking north on the Northwest River Trail, we encountered many more bikers and cyclists than walker and joggers.

comb 3The Trail’s scenery on this stretch is quite impressive.

comb4At the White Cliffs of Conoy, a bride and part of her party and others were seeking and enjoying the morning. Along the trail some of the “corn as high as an elephant’s eye.”

cyclists-on-the-5b4c5bMost of the bicycle riders — bike riders and cyclists (the ones wearing cycle gear) — were courteous. Though a distinct minority announced when passing walkers and joggers.

l-t-e 7-16Letter to the editor from a Columbia letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

16 breakdance

music in the park

19 swamp songs

ronnie king

 

 

 

 

