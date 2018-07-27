Friday’s news items [it’s a Columbia day] – 7/27/2018

The lock box issue at the July council meeting introduced by Keena Soukup who presented a petition signed by Columbia business operators took top of page one positioning in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

The article is also posted at Lancaster Online and if you’re a subscriber you’ll be able to read the entire article there.

Columbia news, views & reviews posted this the day following the meeting. And this about the Lock Box ordinance.

Columbia Spy posted this.

In Mountville | West Hempfield Township’s National Night out is tonight. That news and this news are posted at the Police Department’s facebook page:

“WE ARE MOVING!!! In order to facilitate the move into our new facility, please be advised that our administrative offices will close on Friday at 1200 hrs. (noon) and will not re-open until Monday, July 30th at 1200 hrs. (noon). Our patrol officers will still be on duty 24/7. Please pass information on to your officers and staff. Our new address will be 3476 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601. All phone numbers will remain the same. [717.285.5191]. Thank you!”

Solid advice posted at the Manheim Township Police Department’s CrimeWatch page.

On the bandwagon now – Evidently local US Representative Lloyd Smucker now is aboard the tariff train, according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. He wasn’t a month ago when this editorial was published. Smucker is quoted in the article, “Small and rural newspapers are the primary users of newsprint and will be the hardest hit.”

The IRS will not call | But people still get swindled in “calls from the IRS.” In the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is this: “• MANHEIM TWP.: As part of a scam, a township resident sent $2,000 in gift cards to a person who called and claimed to be from the Internal Revenue Service. The caller told the victim he owed back taxes.”

Meet Charlie Daniels, one of the talented animals our friend Chris Hainley has at her Fairy Tail Acres. We met Charlie several years ago and discovered his talents (he paints, he plays piano, he entertains); we actually have one of Charlie’s signed original works.

Now Chris has exported her pigs’ talents to Pig Yoga. – Philadelphia Magazine

The Library’s impending opening and an article about pig yoga is what takes up the entire page of the Together section in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.