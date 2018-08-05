17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items [have a hot and humid day; restaurant inspections, “scenes seen” & more] – 8/5/2018

“‘The church is being proactive,’ Father Stephen Kelley, pastor at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, said Friday.” – Lancaster Online

“We can do better. And we must.” | OPINION COLUMN: “It’s about time we put victims of child sexual abuse first” Lancaster Online

hot humid“Accu-Weather’s call: “It will feel like a steam bath from Sunday to Tuesday” 

They’re everywhere; those trusted staffers | “Local Woman Charged With Church Embezzlement”Maryland Coast Dispatch

“Does Monsanto’s Roundup cause cancer? | Trial highlights the difficulty of proving a link” – The Conversation

Apartment living is now | In an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, the developers plan for the old Garvin’s Department Store building in downtown Lancaster restate what so many know: “They’re exploring putting a restaurant on the first floor, office tenants on the second, third and fourth floors, and apartments or condominiums on the fifth and sixth floors (on the back half of the building).”

food-safety-inspections

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. Things have slipped at the Columbia Diner.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

OPINION: Another era | In the multiple pages of obituaries in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, we notice the consistencies in many of the septuagenarians, octogenarians and nonagenarians: military service and long-marriages.

“The infantilization of Western culture” – The Conversation

decoy dayDecoy day at Columbia’s River Park.

The trolley was operating yesterday; we hopped aboard for a “round the town circuit run.”

trolleyFive of us on the trolley — two visitors, the driver, a guide and Columbia news, views & reviews — took the half-hour trip on its scheduled route through town.

 

 

 

One comment

  1. Some of the “loyal beyond common sense” taxpayers must enjoy paying for the trolley to ride around empty. The trolley was not operating on several of its scheduled days in July. We are paying thousands of dollars to Susquehanna Heritage to manage the trolley for a very short season.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s