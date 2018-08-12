Sunday’s news items [poop-to-energy, restaurant inspections; which news to believe] – 8/12/2018

Ephrata: A “poop-to-energy” plan| Ephrata’s borough council will vote tomorrow night on approving new plan that will have a private entity, Earthcare, formerly called Coaltec Energy, an Indiana-based company will build, own and operate a gasification plant,” according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Ephrata’s poop-to-energy plan is uses “the biochar process: a fairly new but growing alternative to anaerobic digesters found on some Lancaster County farms.”

“Biochar is made using a process called pyrolysis. … Pyrolysis involves placing the biomass into a special oven before heating in the presence of little or no oxygen. The result is a stable solid material rich in carbon content that can effectively capture carbon and lock the carbon into the soil.”

Hidden from citizens, though! | Ephrata, curiously, does not show the Biochar item on its meeting agenda. Where’s the transparency, Ephrata?

Oh, what to believe | A letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster seems to cite data that smacks of an Internet myth; the letter writer contends that the current Wonderland administration is a spendthrift compared to the previous one.

There are just so many conflicting reports:

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. It’s the week in which the inspection team visited Root’s Markets’ food serving places. On the whole, there were better reports there than at Bent Creek Country Club, UPMC Medical Center in Lititz and for the opening inspection of Kanji Japanese Restaurant in Mount Joy. This disgusting report is a shows there’s enormous opportunity for improvement.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.