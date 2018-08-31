Friday’s news items [so long, Bon Ton; RWNJs & more] – 8/31/2018

In Columbia | “Construction set to begin on Starview Brews; Columbia brewpub slated to open by January” – Lancaster Online

Not alone | “Groomed at Lutheran church in Hanover, victim of abuse says no congregation is safe” – WITF

Columbia’s football team plays at Lancaster Catholic – Friday Night at 7:00 pm

Big shift | “CommunityAid taking over former York Township Bon-Ton” – Central Penn Business Journal

And all of a sudden, Friday’s the last day of August.

RWNJs have been released, emboldened and approved | “Man charged with making death threats over Trump editorials” – Associated Press

No surprise here | “National Enquirer Had Decades of Trump Dirt. He Wanted to Buy It All.” – The New York Times

How many maniac acts does it take? | “President Trump’s baseless claim of ‘fudged’ NBC tape” – The Boston Globe

Totally out of touch with reality | “Trump says US did ‘fantastic job in Puerto Rico’ after Maria” – The Boston Globe

Regular folks | “Americans making less money despite Trump’s promises” – The Morning Call

send in the clown | “Pence praises McCain in speech to veterans group upset by Trump’s failure to keep flags lowered“ – The Washington Post

newspaper tariffs are dead | “The tariffs are gone, but the burden of print weighs heavier and heavier” – Nieman Lab

a link to heart condition | “Vets connect dogs’ heart disease to grain-free diets” – Penn Live

Last year, our furry friend, Molly, died of a heart condition. Believing we were treating her to the purported benefits of premium “grain-free” dog food, we wonder now whether this contributed to her death.

Molly | “Dilated cardiomyopathy may have a sudden onset of clinical signs, although the heart disease has been developing slowly and insidiously. Some dogs may develop severe congestive heart failure(CHF) in only a few hours. Rapid, heavy breathing, a blue tongue, excessive drooling or collapse may be the first signs.”

At next week’s game …