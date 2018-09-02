Sunday’s news items [1968; friends; food serving inspections & more] – 9/2/2018

Some of us remember some of the events of 1968 – some of us have idyllic memories while others of us thought the insanity was too much of a shift from the status quo … too quickly. This CNHI newspapers report is a quarterly look back at 1968 and its impact.

“It’s not hard to see the links between what happened than and where we are today.‘There is a really strong parallel between then and now,’ professor Laura Belmonte, head of Oklahoma State University’s history department, said. ‘In 1968 these changes were driven by the youth rebellion and challenging the cold war consensus and policy making by leaders.'”

Richard J. Daley, was elected as Chicago’s mayor over and over again. Remember the fabric of Chicago politics; “Daley was called ‘the last of the big-city bosses’” because of his tight control of Chicago politics through widespread job patronage.” Daley was mayor during the Democratic National Convention in 1968.

Understated tweet – from Applachian State Football’s Twitter site.

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. Thinking about heading to the Metro Diner – NOT!

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Old Friends – Just had to listen to Willie singing about old friends as we read about a childhood friend’s death in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Former county sheriff Fred Plowfield was an amigo years ago when we were both were young.

Know these guys? The Traveling Wilburys