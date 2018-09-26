Wednesday’s news items – 9/26/2018

Are you registered to vote? | “there are less than TWO WEEKS until Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline on October 9th. Have you checked your voter registration status yet?”

PennLive report | “All municipalities in Lancaster County, including the City of Lancaster, will hold trick or treat on Oct. 31.

Columbia man | “charged with DUI, Harassment, and Driving Without a License.” – Manheim Township Police Department Crimewatch

Warwick Township | “SCAMMER GETS $1000.00 FROM UNSUSPECTING VICTIM – WARWICK TOWNSHIP” – Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department Crime Watch

Big Brother | speed enforcement in Pennsylvania. – Penn Live [See the letter to the editor from this yesterday post.]

“Study | Roundup Weed Killer Could Be Linked To Widespread Bee Deaths” – NPR

Video tour | Where Cosby will be in prison (for a while)

Friday | “Sheetz to celebrate National Coffee Day with free cold brew on September 29” – FOX43-TV

Logical | “City decriminalizes marijuana through vote on ordinance” – Penn Live

Fake news | POTUS did not donate his salary to Rebuild Military Cemeteries? – Snopes

USA Really? | “Is a New Russian Meddling Tactic Hiding in Plain Sight?” – The New York Times

“Today, people of US do not receive objective and independent information about events occurring on the territory of America and around the world.

“’The USA Really. Wake Up Americans project is focused to promote crucial information and problems, which are hushed up by the conventional American media controlled by the establishment and oligarchy of the United States.”

Click on the logo to see the Website.

“As Debt Rises | Government Will Soon Spend More on Interest Than on the Military” – Tax cuts, spending increases and higher interest rates could make it harder to respond to future recessions and deal with other needs. – The New York Times