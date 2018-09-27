Thursday’s news items [Thyme meeting; news readers & more] – 9/27/2018

The October meeting of Partners in Thyme will be on Friday, October 5th beginning at 10a.m.. We meet at the Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna trail South, Glen Rock, Pa. The location was selected as a midpoint between our PA and MD membership. Each month, in addition to our business agenda, we have an educational presentation from either an outside speaker or one of our own members. October’s speaker will be Maryann Mawhinney from Dillsburg, Pa. She will be talking on “Gardening with Arthritis and/or Fibromyalgia” , and will bring various tools and demonstrate how they may be helpful.. Maryann is a Master Gardener as well as an RN.

Partners in Thyme is an herb club of Southern York County Pa., and Northern Maryland. The club promotes the enjoyment and use of herbs through education and sharing of information, and is comprised of “down to earth” members who share a love of herbs and camaraderie. We meet from approximately 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members bring a bag lunch and beverage and a favorite teacup to each meeting. Our hospitality committee serves tea and coffee and dessert . New members are always welcome. Feel free to join us at 10 on the 5th if you are interested in seeing whether this club might be on interest to you.

The mayors of Lebanon, York and Lancaster joined the attendees at the of Lebanon, York and Lancaster joined the attendees at the 2018 Regional Housing Summit at the Wyndham Gardens Hotel in York this afternoon. George Klaus moderated the panel of city executives, Hon. Sherry Capello, Lebanon; Hon. Michael Helfrich, York and Hon. Danene Sorace, Lancaster. Nearly 200 attended the day-long event which included numerous breakout sessions covering a broad array of housing issues and topics. The mayors’ panel was a summit highlight. “Three of South Central Pennsylvania’s City Mayors offered their insights on housing issues, needs,and problems facing their communities, and successes they have had in meeting these challenges. The Mayors talked about working partnerships, and offered their plans and hopes for improving housing conditions for their citizens.”

“a single print subscription to The Independent generated on average, about 6,100 times the actual content consumption as one monthly unique on its website” “What will happen when newspapers kill print and go online-only? Most of that print audience will just…disappear” – Nieman Lab Lock Haven University to host open house October 8 | Lock Haven University will host a seniors-only open house/instant decision day on Monday, October 8. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Parsons Union Building. High school seniors are encouraged to attend and learn more about what LHU has to offer. WHAT: Lock Haven University open house WHEN: 8:45 a.m. Monday, October 8 WHERE: Campus of Lock Haven University WHO: Lock Haven University Office of Admissions, 570-484-2027, admissions@lockhaven.edu Other dates open house events will be held throughout the semester include: 9 a.m. Saturday, October 20

9 a.m. Saturday, November 10

9 a.m. Saturday, November 17 During the program, students will learn more about their major, tour the campus, and enjoy a complimentary lunch in Bentley Dining Hall. At the conclusion of the event, students will have the opportunity to apply for a free and receive an on-the-spot admission decision. To register for the open house, visit www.lockhaven.edu/visit or call 570-484-2027. For more information on Lock Haven University, visit http://www.lockhaven.edu , email admissions@lockhaven.edu , or call 570-484-2011. Lock Haven University is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth. Its 14 universities offer more than 2,300 degree and certificate programs in more than 530 academic areas of study. Nearly 520,000 system alumni live and work in Pennsylvania.