More Thursday news items [Mardi Gras parade grand marshals, flood watch & more] – 9/27/2018

Flood Watch | “The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Lancaster, and York from this afternoon through Friday morning”

“Mary and Vince Wickenheiser will serve as grand marshals for this year’s Mardi Gras parade on October 25.MardiGras Parade facebook page

Comment | This comment is from the Marietta Borough Council meeting article in today’s MUNICIPAL BRIEFS in LNP – Always Lancaster:

Civility lauded: “Council President Glen Mazis said he was proud of the way council has been handling public comments. ‘I’ve lived in this community for 27 years, and there were councils where if you said something, they just gaveled you down,’ Mazis said.”

POLICE LOG | “LANCASTER TWP.: DUI Esteban Diaz Jr., 42, of Columbia, was charged after a 6:41 p.m. traffic accident Aug. 7 in the 500 block of Misty Drive, police said.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

November Tax Upset Sale Listing | Includes eight Columbia Properties

Tax Upset Sale | Know the conditions of sale

Other ways to disrespect | “American flag etiquette”The Morning Call

Citizens must register, though | “Using Alerts to Keep Residents Safe”Route Fifty

 

 

 

 

