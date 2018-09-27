Does character matter?

We believe it does.

But if you’re watching the hearing in Wonderland, clearly we see it does not.

The antics, demeanor and political jockeying of these seriously old white men demonstrates that they sold their claims to character a long time ago. Many of them cannot even recall when or if they even had character (the mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual).

Just watch the Senator from Iowa or the one from South Carolina. Gawd! Graham is way off course … and maybe out of bounds.

Or the bozo from Connecticut. Remember when he misspoke about his military service? He didn’t misspeak; he flat out lied. Yet he has the temerity to ask folks to seek truth.

“Republicans were too afraid to do the questioning on their own. The images of the 11 white men who make up the Republican committee membership questioning Ford were bad on their own.” – VOX

Strident is not a “Supreme Court Justice” characteristic. But there was a face of humanity when his tears appeared.

Watch and listen to the hearing here.

Garrulous, churlish and condescending, too.

Judge Judy shows those characteristics from time to time, too. And she’s not highest court material.

O-o-o-h-h-h, The Senator from Iowa found the will to do the right thing, somehow. 4:43 pm.

There’s a lot of POTUS in the candidate’s responses and demeanor.

The partisan shill from South Carolina is now in throwing rocks. 4:46pm. Would you ever want to apply for a “job” with the South Carolina lawyer? And he’s seen plenty of despicable things.