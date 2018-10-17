17512 Columbia

a football saga

For the past several days we’ve been following the Spotlight series in The Boston Globe “Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. – The story of a profoundly troubled young man and the ugly underside of America’s most popular sport.

If you’re an NFL football fan, you’ll recognize the name; Hernandez was an extremely talented tight end. He played at the University of Florida with Tim Tebow and then joined the New England Patriots.

hernandez

It is an astoundingly good series about adverse childhood experience and the ugly aspects of football at the collegiate and NFL levels.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s