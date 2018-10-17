a football saga

For the past several days we’ve been following the Spotlight series in The Boston Globe — “Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. – The story of a profoundly troubled young man and the ugly underside of America’s most popular sport.”

If you’re an NFL football fan, you’ll recognize the name; Hernandez was an extremely talented tight end. He played at the University of Florida with Tim Tebow and then joined the New England Patriots.

It is an astoundingly good series about adverse childhood experience and the ugly aspects of football at the collegiate and NFL levels.