17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items [what to pay; frost; nearly a billion; debt & more] – 10/17/2018

really sickCredit: Jay Keeree

Pay the hospital bill or do you pay the utility bill? | 1,495 Americans Describe the Financial Reality of Being Really Sick” – The New York Times

“Thursday NightPatchy frost after 2 am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.” – Columbia news, views & reviews Today’s Weather!

Theft & found & distrubances | Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

No winning ticket sold | MEGAMillions is now over $868,000,000!

Politics is a money game | Smucker vs. King

More data folks running for federal offices | VoteSmart.org 

The-Dirty-Truth

Big spenders? GOP. | U.S. Debt by President by Dollar and Percent”The Balance

Fundie notions | “Former Milton Hershey houseparents file federal lawsuit alleging Christian proselytization at school”Penn Live

Protector of “bad” | Trump Jumps to the Defense of Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi Case”The New York Times

“beaten & dismembered” | According to The Daily Kabah in Instabul 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s