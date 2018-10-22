Monday’s news items – 10/22/2018

Just a few more days

Shill spotter | Columbia letter-to-the-editor writer points out what we saw, too, in our October 12 blurb below.

Sticking together | A one-time “elected public servant” defending another.What the former state representative conveniently neglects to say is that while campaigning for office the current state representative is being paid by all the folks he represents — those who support him and those who do not. And the pay for a US Representative is $174,000 per year plus benefits. That’s a significantly higher chuck of change than the $50,000 the challenger is being paid.

Back again | Authorities warn against Microsoft scam – FOX 43-TV