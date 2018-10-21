Sunday’s news items [the rat speaks; “coffee with a cop” pics; food inspections; racist leanings & more] – 10/21/2018

Racism: Alive and not really well | This comment follows a Lancaster Online article (Columbia police make 2 arrests after numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles and stolen vehicle): “Can I assume these thieves are white Republicans named Smith, Jones, or Miller?” [NOTE: The comment is from an old white guy from E-town according the facebook tag.]

Columbia Police Department | “Our Coffee with a Cop Event [21 photos] turned out to be a great event. Hope to see you at the next one.”

We can dream | Hit both of them for $2 billion! Powerball & Megamillions

Only three or four times a month | Well, then, white teacher … you can have probation. – PennLive

Photos | Lancaster Online was at Washington Boro’s River Heritage event yesterday.

School Board meeting notes – LNP – Always Lancaster

Municipal Briefs | October’s Council meeting – LNP – Always Lancaster

Other coverage of October’s meeting | Here and here and here and here and here.

POTUS: “It’s possible.” | Sure it is … when donkeys fly! – NPR

“Something is desperately wrong | when America is accused of covering up the killing of a dissident” – Opinion: The Los Angeles Times

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

A poignant perspective | Extracted from this letter writer’s letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “I think the gentleman sees it from the wrong prospective. We are safest when the Legislature is out of session and the legislators are at home. We are safest when the Legislature does nothing. The less the Legislature does, the safer we are.”

Paid protesters? | They’re real … and both sides use them. – The Los Angeles Times