Sunday’s news items [the rat speaks; “coffee with a cop” pics; food inspections; racist leanings & more] – 10/21/2018

Racism: Alive and not really well | This comment follows a Lancaster Online article (Columbia police make 2 arrests after numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles and stolen vehicle): “Can I assume these thieves are white Republicans named Smith, Jones, or Miller?” [NOTE: The comment is from an old white guy from E-town according the facebook tag.]
Mitch McConnell says it out loud: Republicans are gunning for Social Security, Medicare and Obamacare next
Columbia Police Department | “Our Coffee with a Cop Event [21 photos] turned out to be a great event. Hope to see you at the next one.”
We can dream | Hit both of them for $2 billion! Powerball & Megamillions
Only three or four times a month | Well, then, white teacher … you can have probation. – PennLive
Photos | Lancaster Online was at Washington Boro’s River Heritage event yesterday.
School Board meeting notes – LNP – Always Lancaster
Municipal Briefs | October’s Council meeting – LNP – Always Lancaster
Other coverage of October’s meeting | Here and here and here and here and here.
POTUS: “It’s possible.” | Sure it is … when donkeys fly! – NPR
“Something is desperately wrong | when America is accused of covering up the killing of a dissident” – Opinion: The Los Angeles Times
This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.
Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.
… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.
A poignant perspective | Extracted from this letter writer’s letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “I think the gentleman sees it from the wrong prospective. We are safest when the Legislature is out of session and the legislators are at home. We are safest when the Legislature does nothing. The less the Legislature does, the safer we are.”
Paid protesters? | They’re real … and both sides use them. – The Los Angeles Times
5 comments
If they want greater attendance for Coffee with Cops, why not try a Saturday or Sunday morning instead of a workday morning. Why not have it at the Columbia Crossing building? That’s where community should be able to gather. Plus parking is free.
Did I miss the municipal briefs? Monday marks two weeks since the meeting.
You may have missed them, because we decided to not publish them. Friday’s MUNICIPAL BRIEFS in LNP – Always Lancaster contained a summary of the October Council meeting.
The MUNICIPAL BRIEFS summary of the meeting was almost entirely dedicated to the 717 Social Club hearing.
We’ll add the .pdf file to today’s post momentarily.
LNP couldn’t give a damn about Columbia. They just publish two paragraphs every week or two so as to call themselves the journal the record and keep the money from legal notices rolling in. For the money Columbia is forced to fork over for these ads, they could probably hire someone to actually produce a decent website, legal notices and all. The state needs to address this and dozens of other outdated laws.
Hang in there, Mr. D … Back in May of this year, Borough council approved $9.900 for a company to develop a robust website. Citizens and stakeholders can hope the robust municipal Website will be fully transparent and not obfuscatory … when it finally happens.
At that same meeting, council also approved a $14,400 expense item for a local company to produce and present a quarterly newsletter. The agenda line item says: “beginning June 2081.” We’re not certain what that date represents, but if the company began working on the contract in June 2018, more than three months (a quarter) have come and gone since then.
http://www.columbiapa.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/5-14-18-Signed-Borough-Council-Agenda-Minutes-1.pdf