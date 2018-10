Remember when POTUS assailed the wife of his new BFF?

How many people do you think would treat that kind of slam on their partner and then turn around and have a lovefest?

Good ole’ Ted wants to stay at the trough more than defend his spouse? Yet, he’d fight to “defend liberty” but not his spouse!

Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesterday when honor meant something … but that was before political expeditiousness.