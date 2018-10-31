17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s (more global) news items – 10/31/2018

Introspection | “More than half of Pa. public schools do not have a teacher of color”WITF

“SPECIAL REPORT | As costs skyrocket, Pennsylvania’s share of special education funding has fallen”The Morning Call

Madman vitriol | “Fact Check: 14th Amendment On Citizenship Cannot Be Overwritten By Executive Order”NPR

But wait | In 1935, another madman introduced the Nuremburg LawsThe National Archives

Rediscovery #: 23039 Job A1 10-185 Nuremburg Laws“Law for the Safeguard of German Blood and German Honor barred marriage between Jews and other Germans.” (National Archives Gift Collection)

It could happen | “Can the president change the U.S. Constitution?” – The Morning Call

Sully | “We cannot wait for someone to save us.” The Morning Call

“Power Up | Trump’s birthright citizenship comments just made life harder for Republicans in tight races”The Washington Post

At Rutter’s Stores | You can now get bologna gravyThe Lebanon Daily News

more than 30 countries | Telling bigger and more liesThe Los Angeles Times

liar

How Hitler used a lie about November 9 as the foundation for the Third Reich”  The Conversation 

Caution | Selfies can be hazardous to your health and life The Guardian

 

