“More than half of Pa. public schools do not have a teacher of color” – WHYY

“The new teachers hired by The School District of Haverford Township for the 2018-19 school year.” (Photo courtesy of The School District of Haverford Township)

Lijia Liu and Dale Mezzacappa, The Notebook

“More than 60 years after the Brown vs. Board of Education ruling, an analysis of state data shows persistently stark disparities between the racial composition of teachers and students in Pennsylvania’s schools — among the widest gaps in the country.

“Just 5.6 percent of Pennsylvania’s teachers are persons of color, compared to 33.1 percent of its students.”

According to the data file referenced in the article, Columbia has just one teacher that is a person of color. See here. Columbia’s non-white student population percentage is 42%.

